Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 State Employees Find Racist Notes On Their Desks

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:32s - Published
3 State Employees Find Racist Notes On Their Desks

3 State Employees Find Racist Notes On Their Desks

Workers at the California Office of State Publishing arrived at work on Friday to find racist notes on their desks.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hateful Messages Left On Desks Of West Sacramento State Workers [Video]

Hateful Messages Left On Desks Of West Sacramento State Workers

Workers at the California Office of State Publishing arrived at work on Friday to find racist notes on their desks.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:26Published
Hate Crime Investigation Launched After State Workers Find Racist Notes [Video]

Hate Crime Investigation Launched After State Workers Find Racist Notes

Workers at the California Office of State Publishing arrived at work on Friday to find racist notes on their desks.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:25Published