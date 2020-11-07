Biden Calls for Unity, Completing Vote Count in Friday-Night Address
Michael George reports from Wilmington Delaware where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday night.
(11-6-20)
Joe Biden Addresses the nation Friday night, calling for patienceJoe Biden Addresses the nation Friday night, calling for patience
People gather at the White House to listen to Biden's speech urging unityOn Friday night (November 6), people gathered outside the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza listening to Joe Biden’s speech. The crowd cheered at the conclusion of the speech urging unity.
Biden Supporters Gather In Washington Square ParkCrowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park on Friday night, having a party for Joe Biden.