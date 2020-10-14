Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Bihar polls: Politicos exercise their franchise

As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar.

Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura.

She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat.

State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur.

Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa.

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.


