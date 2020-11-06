Voters react to President's claims of voter fraud

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 hours ago

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso spoke with local voters tonight to get a sense of how this is being viewed here at home.

What did you find out esteban?

Alan i found people who are absolutely adamant that there is wide- spread fraud... while others scoff at the president's claims of fraud.

"there is no voter fraud."

"yeah i did, i did vote.

Yeah i would accept the results of the election."

"it looks like it's going the right way so yes?"

One person i spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, believes there still is voter fraud somewhere in this election.

"i do think there is voter fraud.

Do i have any proof?

No, but i think in every election there is.

I think that it's in the voting by mail, is where the fraud is mostly."

So when it comes to mail-in ballots or anything, where do you see the fraud in that, in the mail-in ballots.

"well because anybody can fill it out."

Even though it's crossed referenced and stuff i mean they check the signature make sure it's okay.

Does that not sway you in the way that there is no voter fraud "no, i think there's voter fraud in every election, it's foolish to think there's not any fraud going on."

But there's no evidence of it.

So where is the voter fraud?

If there is none then why think that there is voter fraud?

"disproving something is a lot tougher than proving it.

We haven't seen any proof or evidence of voter fraud and so that's sort of where it stands, until there's proof of it or any evidence, there isn't any."

"i kind of wish they would just hurry up, but i'm going to accept it, i don't think there's a lot of voter fraud going on."

"the first 100,000 come out real first, but the last 2 to 4,000 are going to take some more time.

So we're hoping to get those results by thanksgiving."

So far there has been no evidence whatsoever of voter fraud or any attempts at interfering with this election.

Denlay stresses that not just in butte county but across the nation -- patience is what ballot counters need right now.

Alan, back to you.

Butte county said the voter turnout for this election is the most votes received in any election ever at over 100,000 votes.