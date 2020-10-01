Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

"COVID pandemic has taught us that globalization and self reliance are equally important," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony on November 07. "COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a lot. It has taught us that globalisation is essential but at the same time, self-reliance is equally important. Atmanirbhar Bharat drive is about new opportunities for our youth so that they can showcase their inventions freely," said Prime Minister Modi.
Polling is underway in 78 assembly seats of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Around 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates in Bihar. RJD has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, Chirag Paswan-led LJP at 42, JDU at 37, BJP at 35 and Congress at 25. Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 percent in first phase and 53.51 percent in second phase. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre needs to amend the Delhi University Act to ensure that more colleges and universities can be opened in the capital. The Delhi Chief Minister referred to the high cut-off marks of some colleges in the capital and said that there is an urgent need to build new colleges. With cut-offs touching 100%, what will happen to students who secure 70%, 80%, 85%, 90%? The problem is that the number of seats in colleges and universities in Delhi has failed to keep pace with the increase in the number of applicants,’ Kejriwal said. He further added that around 2.5 lakh students in Delhi pass class 12 board exams every year and only about 1.25 lakh get admission in city colleges. Arvind Kejriwal said that he has written to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendments in the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city. Watch the full video for all the details.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked the Home Ministry for its order on the re-opening of schools. MHA has allowed states to re-open schools under new unlock guidelines. States to take a call on opening schools after assessing the situation. The education minister said the home minister has been supportive to students throughout the lockdown. Watch the full video for more details.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur researchers claimed that 'COVIRAP,' the diagnostic device developed by them has been successfully validated for its efficacy in COVID-19 detection by ICMR. The IIT said that various commercial units have already approached them for technology licensing. "ICMR has granted certification for this COVID Diagnostic Test after rigorous testing with patient samples," said research team. The test has been designed to be easy to conduct and affordable as well and can produce results within 1 hour. This method implements a highly reliable and accurate molecular diagnostic procedure that can be conducted in ultra-low-cost portable device unit developed by IIT Kharagpur research team. The results are rendered via a custom-made mobile application for dissemination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves,..