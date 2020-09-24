Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction

Netflix releases the new trailer for George Clooney's forthcoming film, TheMidnight Sky. The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will beavailable to stream on Netflix on December 23, as well as being released inselect cinemas in the same month.
George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the decision.
