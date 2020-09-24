Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney donate accessories to charity auction

First trailer released for new Clooney film The Midnight Sky



Netflix releases the new trailer for George Clooney's forthcoming film, TheMidnight Sky. The film, which is both directed by and stars Clooney, will beavailable to stream on Netflix on December 23, as well as being released inselect cinemas in the same month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970