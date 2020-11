BTS member Suga’s shoulder surgery Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:54s - Published 6 days ago BTS member Suga’s shoulder surgery BTS member Suga has undergone surgery to repair a shoulder injury he has been suffering with for years, and will have to miss out on upcoming album promotions as a result. 0

