Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Phase I of 24th multinational maritime exercise Malabar culminated on November 6.

The exercise, which started on Nov 3, was restricted to sea phase and conducted in 'zero contact' format considering COVID-19.

Navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participated in the exercise.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Malabar (naval exercise) Malabar (naval exercise)

Watch: INS Shakti replenishes American, Japanese warships during ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise [Video]

Watch: INS Shakti replenishes American, Japanese warships during ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise

Indian Navy warship INS Shakti replenished American and Japanese warships during the ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal. India has a logistics support agreement with all the three other participants of the wargames including America, Japan and Australia. The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. Seeing COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise this year has been planned on a 'non-contact - at sea' format.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal [Video]

'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal. Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea. Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami. India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Malabar Naval Drills to Increase Geopolitical Risks in Indo-Pacific Region, Report Says

 The first phase of the Malabar naval exercises that include the US, Japan, India and Australia kicked off on Tuesday. According to Indian media reports, the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Gurugram: Highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, 704 new infections recorded

 Gurugram has recorded more than 500 Covid cases on four out of six days this month. In the last seven days, the district has averaged 536 positive tests per day.
DNA

Gladys Berejiklian pushes WA, Qld to open borders

 One new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 have been reported in NSW, as the premier to push her WA and Queensland counterparts to open borders.
SBS
Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony [Video]

Technology to play most significant role in post COVID world: PM Modi at IIT Convocation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise [Video]

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

As part of 24th Malabar naval exercise, ships carrying out anti-submarine warfare operations, crossed deck landings and seamanship manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal on November 03. Navies of India,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published