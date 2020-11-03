Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Indian Navy warship INS Shakti replenished American and Japanese warships during the ongoing Malabar-2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal. India has a logistics support agreement with all the three other participants of the wargames including America, Japan and Australia. The participants of Exercise Malabar 2020 are engaging to enhance safety and security in the maritime domain. Seeing COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise this year has been planned on a 'non-contact - at sea' format.
India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal. Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea. Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami. India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 07 addressed the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology), through video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the event. Speaking at the ceremony PM said, "Technology will play the most significant role in post COVID world. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now."