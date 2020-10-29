Global  
 

Biden: 'Voters chose change'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Joe Biden gives a magnanimous speech without declaring overall victory in the election.


Insider poll: Biden voters are more anxious about the economy than Trump voters

The Insider poll also shows that renters are more likely to lean toward Biden while homeowners tend...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


CNN Exit Poll Finds Biggest Issue For Trump Voters is the Economy, Biden Voters is Racial Inequality

Americans who voted for President Donald Trump care predominantly about the economy, while those who...
Mediaite - Published

Nearly 3 Times As Many Trump Voters Plan To Vote In-Person As Biden Voters, And There’s A Statistical Advantage To That

PA Democrats requested nearly three times the number of mail-in ballots as GOP voters
Daily Caller - Published


'It's Gonna Be Blue': Biden Supporters Confident Former Vice President Will Win [Video]

After this campaign season, and especially this Election Day turned into election week, a calming message from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and a stiff drink were exactly what a number of..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:31Published
Inside, Outside, All Around Town Bay Area Residents Stay Tuned to Election Count [Video]

Wherever you go, it seems, there's no escaping the nail-biting, slow vote count that will determine who will be our next president. Wilson Walker in Oakland and Andria Borba in San Francisco checked in..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:35Published
Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans [Video]

Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published