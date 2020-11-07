Global  
 

Bihar Polls: Locals build a temporary bridge to reach a polling station in Darbhanga|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published
#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbhanga to help voters reach a polling station.

"There was no bridge to cross the water stream.

We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people.

We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Voting began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations.

Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats going for polls in the final round.

The first phase of polling happened on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.

The results will be announced on November 10th.

#BiharPolls2020 #BiharElections #BiharVoting


