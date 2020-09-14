Houses in tatters in J-K's border village due to continuous shelling from Pakistan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the responsibility to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which was in pathetic condition from past few years. The poor condition arose as all the waste materials including deadly polythene were thrown into the channel. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is on a full-fledged mission to renovate and beautify one of the oldest water channels which connects Shalimar garden to Dal Lake. Shalimar channel was once used to flush out the overflowing water from the garden and also a shortcut route for Mughal rulers to enter the world famous Dal Lake by Shikara. The renovation comes as a big relief for the local business as it is likely to fuel tourism and business opportunities.
So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year, informed J-K's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh in a press conference on November 01. He said, "So far, over 200 militants have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year."
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah lambasted at BJP by saying that if people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947 but its Sheikh Abdullah, who stopped them and said to the people that our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India not BJP's India. He said, "If Jammu - Kashmir wanted to go to Pakistan, they would have done so in 1947. No one could have stopped it. But our nation is Mahatma Gandhi's India."
India on Friday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (CDA) of the Pakistan High Commission here and lodged a strong protest over Islamabad's decision to transfer the management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara from a Sikh body to a separate trust. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Aftab Hassan Khan, the Pakistani CDA, was categorically told that the decision runs against the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. On Thursday, the MEA had reacted sharply to Pakistan's decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurudwara from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body. Srivastava said the unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor initiative as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47Published
Jammu and Kashmir Government organised 'Saffron Day' to promote world famous spice in Srinagar. Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) took the initiative to promote this world class spice. During the program, growers interacted with experts for awareness. Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world and Kashmir is a major producer.
As the Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills, farmers in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the Parliament's decision. One of the farmers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set 2022 as the deadline for doubling the income of farmers but with the passage of these bills, this has been done in 2020 itself because farmers will be liberated from many hurdles such as selling their produce with more choices. Another farmer said that his community has finally gotten freedom after 70 years with the passage of these bills as they will now be able to sell their produce wherever they want.
After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area. Govt will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. "There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step going to beneficial for farmers living at border area, Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor," said a local. "This step will be benefitted in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce," said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.