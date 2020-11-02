Global  
 

Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta

Video Credit: euronews (in English)
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta

Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta

As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.


Storm Eta's death toll soars

Storm Eta's death toll soars

The death toll from torrential downpours unleashed by storm Eta leapt on Friday as Guatemalan soldiers reached a mountain village where around 100 people were killed by a landslide, adding to dozens of other dead in Central America and Mexico. Emer McCarthy reports.

Hurricane Eta death toll grows in Guatemala

 More than 100 people have died or remain missing due to mudslides in Guatemala after what was once Hurricane Eta ravaged Central America.
Storm Eta: Around 150 feared dead in Guatemala

 The army reaches a village where houses were buried by mudslides triggered by Storm Eta's rains.
Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala, president says

 As the remnants of Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead.
Eta death toll climbs in Central America as storm barrels towards Cuba and Florida

 Tropical Depression Eta wreaked havoc in Central America, triggering major flooding and landslides that have killed dozens. CBS News meteorologist and climate..
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta

In Bilwi on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, local residents inspect severe damaged caused in the area by Hurricane Eta. View on euronews

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

 MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by..
