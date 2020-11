This Ancient Yemen city, which survived wars, is at risk of environmental damage euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published This Ancient Yemen city, which survived wars, is at risk of environmental damage The historic city of Chibam - thought to be home to the oldest skyscraper in the world - is now at risk of collapse due to torrential rains.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ancient history of Yemen Related news from verified sources