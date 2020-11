Rocket blasts off from southern India with ten satellites on board Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:33s - Published Rocket blasts off from southern India with ten satellites on board India launched its first space mission in almost a year today (November 7th) with the lift-off of a PSLV rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like