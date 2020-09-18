Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful

Pakistani forces are targeting civilians in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations by security personnel of the neighbouring nation have damaged houses in border villages.

People say they are living in fear amid firing which starts usually at night.

The Government of India recently revealed that till the third week of October, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire arrangement 3,800 times this year.

Border firing is usually accompanied by infiltration attempts by terrorists who use the chaos as cover.

Watch the full video for more.