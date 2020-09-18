Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful

Residents in the border village of Kathua in Jammu - Kashmir's are living life under extremely dangerous conditions. Heavy shelling by Pakistan has damaged several houses. Sharing the horrific incidents, a local said, "Almost every day, firing starts at around 10 pm and continues till morning."
To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06. "To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty. It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.
Dhruva Space, a space technology Startup Company has been awarded with National award in 'National Startups Awards 2020', an initiative by the Government of India under its 'Start up India' program. Dhruva space was founded in 2012. It is the first private space technologies company in India. With the support government of India, Dhruva space is planning to take their technology assistance across the globe.