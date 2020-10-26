Aides To Trump: It's Over

Global  
 

While Joe Biden has publicly announced he expects to win the election, President Donald Trump does not plan to concede.

Business Insider reports Trump has continued to push ahead with several lawsuits in a last-minute effort to halt states' vote counts or contest results.

But sources say aides see it more as a 'slapdash legal effort' that has not borne fruit--nor is likely to.

What's more, Trump's continual false claims about voter fraud and a stolen election have reportedly also made some aides uneasy.

As they quietly retreat, others are looking for 2024 targets they can focus their political ambitions on.


