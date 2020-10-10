People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls unitedly: Sajad Lone

Kirori Singh Bainsla during ongoing protest demanding reservation for his community, said that administration should restore internet services, Gurjar Community will not create any trouble. "Administration should re-start internet services, we will not create any trouble. Fulfil our demands and we will move from here," said Bainsla.
Members of Gurjar community continued their protest demanding reservation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on November 02. They are demanding reservation in jobs and education. "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to ANI.
Lawyer AP Singh, who is infamous for persistently defending the convicts in the Delhi Nirbhaya case, is now again in news for taking the case of accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a Dalit girl in UP's Hathras. Raising several questions and statements by victim's family, Singh said that Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is totally misused in the Hathras case and Kshatriya community is being targeted and defamed nationwide.
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls. While referring to Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said, "Yeah kaun item hai?' BJP leader Imarti Devi broke into tears while speaking to ANI. In her reply said, "What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?"
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published