Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls unitedly: Sajad Lone

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s - Published
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls unitedly: Sajad Lone

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to contest DDC polls unitedly: Sajad Lone


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sajjad Gani Lone


Bakarwal


Gurjar Gurjar

Gurjar protest: Administration should restore internet services, will not create any trouble, says Bainsla [Video]

Gurjar protest: Administration should restore internet services, will not create any trouble, says Bainsla

Kirori Singh Bainsla during ongoing protest demanding reservation for his community, said that administration should restore internet services, Gurjar Community will not create any trouble. "Administration should re-start internet services, we will not create any trouble. Fulfil our demands and we will move from here," said Bainsla.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Members of Gurjar community continue protest demanding reservation in Bharatpur [Video]

Members of Gurjar community continue protest demanding reservation in Bharatpur

Members of Gurjar community continued their protest demanding reservation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on November 02. They are demanding reservation in jobs and education. "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Official designations given to various groups of indigenous people in India

SC/ST Act totally misused in Hathras case: Lawyer of accused [Video]

SC/ST Act totally misused in Hathras case: Lawyer of accused

Lawyer AP Singh, who is infamous for persistently defending the convicts in the Delhi Nirbhaya case, is now again in news for taking the case of accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a Dalit girl in UP's Hathras. Raising several questions and statements by victim's family, Singh said that Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is totally misused in the Hathras case and Kshatriya community is being targeted and defamed nationwide.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Dalit Dalit Marginalized communities in the South Asian caste system

BJP lets go of Rajya Sabha seat to cosy up to BSP, be seen as Dalit-friendly

 In what is seen as a shift from its "take-no-prisoners" approach, BJP decided to forego one Rajya Sabha berth it could have bagged in UP to facilitate the..
IndiaTimes
BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement [Video]

BJP leader Imarti Devi breaks into tears on Kamal Nath's controversial statement

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Imarti Devi, while addressing a rally in MP's Gwalior ahead of Madhya Pradesh bypolls. While referring to Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said, "Yeah kaun item hai?' BJP leader Imarti Devi broke into tears while speaking to ANI. In her reply said, "What's my fault if I was born in a poor family? What is my fault if I belong to Dalits? I want to appeal to Sonia Gandhi, who is also a mother, to not keep such people in her party. If such words will be used for women then how can any woman move forward?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370 [Video]

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
Omar Abdullah reaches Kargil to meet local leaders [Video]

Omar Abdullah reaches Kargil to meet local leaders

Omar Abdullah reached Kargil to meet local leaders on October 30. Omar Abdullah is part of a delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', visiting the region today. Earlier, he also met..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
‘Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah have no right to stay in India’: Pralhad Joshi [Video]

‘Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah have no right to stay in India’: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has lashed out at Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti over their recent comments on the abrogation of Article 370. Joshi said that the statements made by the two former..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published