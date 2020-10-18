55.22% voter turnout recorded in last phase of Bihar elections: EC

Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases.

He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41.

While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%.

The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.