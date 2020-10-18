Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

55.22% voter turnout recorded in last phase of Bihar elections: EC

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
55.22% voter turnout recorded in last phase of Bihar elections: EC

55.22% voter turnout recorded in last phase of Bihar elections: EC

Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases.

He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41.

While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%.

The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhushan Kumar Bhushan Kumar Chairman and managing director of T-Series

B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai [Video]

B-town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai

Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also posed with the actors. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai Airport. Actress looked sporty in her airport look while also ensuring COVID precautions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar election 2020: India Today-Axis My India predicts absolute majority forTejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan

 Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan will secure 44 per cent vote share in Bihar said the survey. The NDA is likely to get 39 per cent vote share.
DNA

Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll predicts hung assembly, gives slight edge to Mahagathbandhan

 DNAIndia.com appeals to its readers to consider the exit poll as only an estimate. Only after counting of votes on November 10 will the final result of the Bihar..
DNA

Bihar election exit polls results 2020 Live Updates: Today's Chanakya, Axis India, CVoter - all exit poll results

 Bihar election Exit Polls results 2020 live update: The third and final voting phase in Bihar Assembly Election has finished. Exit polls related to Bihar..
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Bihar assembly elections | 67% turnout in M.P. Assembly bypolls, says EC

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that the tentative turnout in phase two of the Bihar Assembly...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Maricopa County Elections Department talks ballot result uploads [Video]

Maricopa County Elections Department talks ballot result uploads

Ballot are still being counted in Maricopa County.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:14Published
Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections [Video]

Polling station in Supaul deserted as locals boycott elections

A polling station in Supaul wears a deserted look as locals have decided to boycott elections. They demonstrated against state government. Locals allege lack of development in the area. Polling for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Bihar Polls: Bedridden man brought on cot to caste vote in Katihar, Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Bedridden man brought on cot to caste vote in Katihar, Watch the video | Oneindia News

Taking seriously the importance of casting votes, an old man was brought to a polling booth in Katihar on a cot by his family members. Polling for 3rd and final phase of Bihar elections is underway..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published