Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral college votes needed to win presidency

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral college votes needed to win presidency
Joe Biden won key several battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nevada Election Counting Delay Prompts Flood of Memes, Jokes

The swing state's six electoral college votes could clinch the presidency for Joe Biden, who has 264...
Upworthy - Published

Key swing state Pennsylvania is expected to report its remaining votes on Thursday. A win there would clinch the election for Biden.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania, its 20 Electoral College votes would put him over the 270 electoral votes...
Business Insider - Published

Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue campaign frenzy before polling day

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are fighting for every last vote in...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden wins US presidential election [Video]

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

Joe Biden is projected to win the race for the White House and become the next president of the United States.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:13Published
New Yorkers heard cheering after Biden wins the presidency [Video]

New Yorkers heard cheering after Biden wins the presidency

Residents cheer in Harlem, New York, after Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidency, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:15Published
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [Video]

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:17Published