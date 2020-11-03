Joe Biden reaches 270 electoral college votes needed to win presidency
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:32s - Published
2 minutes ago
Joe Biden won key several battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
The swing state's six electoral college votes could clinch the presidency for Joe Biden, who has 264...
Upworthy - Published
2 days ago
If Biden wins Pennsylvania, its 20 Electoral College votes would put him over the 270 electoral votes...
Business Insider - Published
2 days ago
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are fighting for every last vote in...
SBS - Published
4 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Joe Biden wins US presidential election Joe Biden is projected to win the race for the White House and become the next president of the United States. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:13 Published 5 minutes ago
Joe Biden is the next president of the United States [NFA] Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States, according to multiple media outlets, including Edison Research. Lisa Bernhard produced this.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:17 Published 10 minutes ago