Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasts football schedule as 'an absolute joke'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described the scheduling oftheir 3-1 victory over Everton as an “absolute joke”.

United returned fromtheir embarrassing Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in theearly hours of Thursday morning yet had to kick off at Goodison Park at12.30pm on Saturday.


Solskjaer backs United players to 'show how much they care' [Video]

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Saturday's trip to faceEverton, knowing anything less than a win will mean they have experiencedtheir worst start to a Premier League season at the seven-game mark.

'I don't fall like a house of cards' - Solskjaer believes he is the right man for Man Utd

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is still the right man for the job despite back-to-back defeats.
BBC News

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is still the right man for the job despite back-to-back defeats.
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to respond is to get your act together forthe Everton game," he added.

Everton 1-3 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes scores twice at Goodison

 Bruno Fernandes scores twice for Manchester United as they come from behind to beat Everton at Goodison Park.
Manchester clubs urged to pay staff 'real living wage'

 Food banks write to United and City saying club staff are "struggling to put food on the table".
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start has been halted with twolosses.

Premier League match preview: Everton v Man United [Video]

Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park with both sides seeking areturn to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Take a look at the statshere.

I rang Pickford after derby incident with Van Dijk - Southgate

 England manager Gareth Southgate offered support to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the Merseyside derby.
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Demba Ba scores 'comical' goal, what now for Solskjaer?

 Demba Ba's goal in the win over Manchester United has been described as 'comical' and 'embarrassing' - so what now for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the..
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Demba Ba, Edin Visca, Anthony Martial score

Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League

Will Tuchel's time soon be up at PSG?

 Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund on bad terms in 2017 and there is a growing feeling that his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain could be heading for a..
Barcelona tries to get Spanish league campaign back on track

 MADRID (AP) — So far, so good for Barcelona in the Champions League. Now it’s time to get back on track in the Spanish league. The 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv..
Marco van Basten: Netherlands and AC Milan legend on injuries and Johan Cruyff

 He won six league titles, two European Cups and the Euros but Marco van Basten wishes he had retired earlier.
Ole: We were set up to fail [Video]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the quick turn around from their Champions League tie on Wednesday affected their performance despite a 3-1 win at Everton.

Morrison, McInally clash over Solskjaer backing [Video]

Clinton Morrison and Alan McInally get into a heated disagreement on Soccer Saturday over whether the Manchester United board backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window.

Ole: I believe I can turn it round [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has to stick to his methods to turn round Manchester United's form.

