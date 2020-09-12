TDFN: Sullivan South at East Hamilton
Hoping to rekindle their mojo.
The hurricanes were blown out in their last two contests, and they haven't won a game on the field in a nearly a month.
East ham hosting sullivan south, who just barely knocked the hurricanes out of the playoffs last year.
Major hurricane warning in east hamilton tonight.
=== first drive of the game, quarterback haynes eller goes up... receiver kuanyae burgans is there.
19-yard touchdown caps off a 2 minute 65 yard drive... 7-0 east ham.
=== rebels respond immediately.
Quick flip fakes out the defense.
Running back damien mcclain scores.
Tied at 7.
=== ensuing drive, eller rifles a screen pass to receiver jeremiah flemmons.
Flemmons turns on the jets and fliesss right to the end zone.
24- yard touchdown.
14-7 canes.
=== absolutely nothing stopping the hurricane offense tonight.
Eller to burgans slidessss to the left, picks up a nice 33 yards.
=== running back juandrick bullard finishes the job.
16-yard touchdown.
21-7 at the start of the second quarter.
=== canes roll all over the rebels, 56-20.