TDFN: Sullivan South at East Hamilton

Hoping to rekindle their mojo.

The hurricanes were blown out in their last two contests, and they haven't won a game on the field in a nearly a month.

East ham hosting sullivan south, who just barely knocked the hurricanes out of the playoffs last year.

Major hurricane warning in east hamilton tonight.

=== first drive of the game, quarterback haynes eller goes up... receiver kuanyae burgans is there.

19-yard touchdown caps off a 2 minute 65 yard drive... 7-0 east ham.

=== rebels respond immediately.

Quick flip fakes out the defense.

Running back damien mcclain scores.

Tied at 7.

=== ensuing drive, eller rifles a screen pass to receiver jeremiah flemmons.

Flemmons turns on the jets and fliesss right to the end zone.

24- yard touchdown.

14-7 canes.

=== absolutely nothing stopping the hurricane offense tonight.

Eller to burgans slidessss to the left, picks up a nice 33 yards.

=== running back juandrick bullard finishes the job.

16-yard touchdown.

21-7 at the start of the second quarter.

=== canes roll all over the rebels, 56-20.