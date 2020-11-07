Delaware celebrates victory of local hero Biden

US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden



Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but purpose of politics is to work for nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans," said Joe Biden. He further added, "We are going to win this race."

