Delaware celebrates victory of local hero Biden

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor him

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his..
CBS News

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

 Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several..
WorldNews
Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win [Video]

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final declaration, “thenumbers tell us a clear and convincing story”. Mr Biden said: “We’re going towin this race."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden [Video]

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but purpose of politics is to work for nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans," said Joe Biden. He further added, "We are going to win this race."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Celebrations Erupt Coast-to-Coast After Biden Declared Winner

 A massive crowd gathered at The White House Saturday ... celebrating Donald Trump's impending change of address. Thousands of people showed up at the fortified..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump [Video]

oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president was called as the winner ofPennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the racefor the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Supporters took to the streets in celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

 Cheering people flooded the streets of Brooklyn as they hear Joe Biden won the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
 
USATODAY.com
Washington begins celebration on news of Biden victory [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:37Published