Delaware celebrates victory of local hero Biden

Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final declaration, “thenumbers tell us a clear and convincing story”. Mr Biden said: “We’re going towin this race."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning the election race. "US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but purpose of politics is to work for nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans," said Joe Biden. He further added, "We are going to win this race."
oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president was called as the winner ofPennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the racefor the White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published