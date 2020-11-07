Global  
 

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elected President And Vice-President Of The United States

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elected President And Vice-President Of The United States
WE DID IT!

Joe Biden: From Scranton to president

Joe Biden has won election as the 46th president of the United States. It's a journey that started...
Biden on cusp of presidency as Trump digs in with legal challenges

Joe Biden looked on the cusp of becoming the 46th president of the United States as his campaign...
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris change their Twitter bios to reflect their White House victories

Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United...
Denver Honks Horns, Bangs Pots After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency [Video]

Denver Honks Horns, Bangs Pots After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency

The news of Joe Biden being projected to win the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning.

Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States [Video]

Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States

Cheering and celebrations erupt on the streets of New York's Upper West Side on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, defeated Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

