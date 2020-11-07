Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elected President And Vice-President Of The United States

Denver Honks Horns, Bangs Pots After Joe Biden Projected To Win PresidencyThe news of Joe Biden being projected to win the 46th President of the United States sent Coloradans to the streets Saturday morning.
Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United StatesCheering and celebrations erupt on the streets of New York's Upper West Side on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, defeated Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris Makes HistoryKamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.