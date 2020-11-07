Overtime, Nov. 7 - Pt. 2

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 9 minutes ago

Walker valley capped off a remarkable turn-around this season by earning their first home playoff game in 16 years.

But thanks to a wacky quirk of the playoff schedule, the mustangs had to host the 5th ranked team in the state, as the powell panthers strolled into the 'stangs corral.

We join early in the second half with walker valley up 14 to 10 panthers qb jordyn potts rolls out and fires one downfield but mustangs spencer jackson steps in the way and snags this one.

However it doesnt lead to any points panthers ball again, handoff goes to jordan brown and he gets loose before hes tripped up just before the goal line next play, back to jordan and he jumps his way into the endzone powell back for the pat and linebacker dyllan jenkins gets through and blocks the pat to making it 16 to 14 walker valley mustangs have the ball again and qb tucker pope finds brody swafford over the middle and brody goes yard to the house making it 21 to 16 walker valley celebration ensues and oh my lady goes down next powell drive panthers are moving before qb jordyn potts rolls out and slings this one downfield where lane miller makes the game sealing interception for the mustangs walker valley wins by a final of 21 to 16 over powell rhea county had the season's first loss to marion last week.

Eagles can erase it with a win against fulton tonight.

=== defense dominated the first half.

Qb kaleb martin pass picked off by adrian roberson === fulton turns that turnover into another turnover.

Ball bounces out of rb mac mccovery's hands.

Recovered by eagles dl seth vaughn.

Still no score.

=== here we go again.

Martin drops back, ball smacked out and recovered by fulton.

=== third quarter, the madness continues.

This time it's briley mayberry who loses it.

Another recovery for fulton's keenan vaughn.

=== okay, finally, let's get a score.

Fulton's field goal attempt not just blocked but returned!!!!!

Fulton pulling a falcons and watching rhea's jadden pankey fly by with the ball.

How about this!!!

90 yard touchdown return.

Eagles get a second touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the slop fest, 14-0.

Cascade 21 bledsoe co 48 tyner 0 trousdale 21 soddy daisy 7 oak ridge 30 bradley central has lost to the farragut admirals for four straight years -- and it's been close.

The last two times, the bears have lost by just one score.

This year's week one game cost bradley its starting quarterback javin burke -- who broke his collarbone against the admirals.

Junior quarterback aiden mcclary has stepped into the starting role nicely, as the bears look for revenge in knoxville.

Bradley central looking for revenge up at farragut after a week one loss to the admirals.

=== running back javon burke up to his usual tricks.

Tripped up just shy of the endzone for a 75 yard monster run.

=== that worked pretty well.

Why not do it again?

Burke gets over the goaline this time.

7-0 bradley.

=== admirals come marching in response.

Qb dawson moore goes deep to receiver matt white.

What a touchdown.

Tied at 7.

=== bradley took a 10-7 lead into half, and scored once more to win 17-14.

These guys are pumped as mcminn co takes on bearden in this first week of playoffs mcminn co jumps to a 14 to nothing lead early in the second before jayden millers pass is tipped and intercepted by the bulldogs ty serritt who gets a nice return after the pick next play, bearden with the ball and knocking and bulldogs qb john carlevato fakes the handoff and runs through the pile and into the endzone to make it 14 to 7 cherokees mcminn county goes on to win by a final of 28 to 14 cleveland trailing by 6 at halftime up at dobyns bennett.

============ blue raiders wasted no time taking that lead away -- receiver destun thomas hauls in a touchdown.

Cleveland has a 21-20 lead... ============= indians didn't like that.

Take it down the field.

Tyler tesnear literally leaping over the defense for the touchdown!!!

Indians take the lead back, 28-21.

============== cleveland dialed up the dynamic duo in response.

Quarterback drew lambert finding thomas again.

220 yards for thomas tonight!

He says, well, yeah!

33 yard touchdown ties the game at 28.

============== another solid response by the indiants.

Quarterback zane whitson lobs a beaut to receiver gage hensley.

One guy stands in his way, well more like lays in his way.

40-yard score gives dobyns the lead.

============== indians knock out the blue raiders, 42-35.