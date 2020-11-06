Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,888

Ahead of Diwali, sweet shops in Kalaburagi have bucked up to make sales with varieties of mouth watering sweets. After all, it is difficult to celebrate Diwali without sweets. Though the COVID fear has affected the sweet business, shopkeepers are in hope that Diwali will bring in footfalls. 'Rasmalai', 'Kaju Katli,' 'Moong dal Halwa,' 'Kesar halwa,' 'Kalakand' are on top of the list this season. Sweets are prepared using ingredients like whey, 'besan,' saffron, 'ghee,' condensed milk, nuts, cardamom and other spices. Sweets during Diwali have altogether a different essence as they range in shape, color, flavour and taste. Diwali essentially celebrates victory of good over evil and it also marks the end of harvest season.