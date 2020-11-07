Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Overtime Player of the Week, Walker Valley's Brody Swafford

Election, we had a clear winner for the player of the week this week.

No recounts.

No lawsuits.

No hanging chafs.

No doubt about it.

Walker valley receiver brody swafford earned this year's final overtime honor.

Not only did he nail the celebration on this big touchdown this week.

He ran away with the stat sheet for the mustangs.

136 yards in just five catches.

That's 27 yards a catch.

Not to mention the two touchdowns.

Swafford added on 95 yards with kick returns.

A huge night right in time, as walker valley gets just the second playoff win in school