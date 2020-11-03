Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 day ago

Who Gave It All Top Plays of the Week, Nov. 7

Coming in for our top five sweet plays.

Stop the count!

Stop the count!

Oh right.

I must have that confused with something else.

The votes are in for the top five plays.

Quarterback drew lambert to receiver destun thomas 33 yard touchdown.

Cleveland losses 42-35 at number four.

It's a man that's familiar with our countdown.

I think running back javon burke of bradley central is in it every week.

He got loose against farragut and ran 75 yards.

Burke was tripped up just shy of the end zone, but he later punched it in as bradley won 17-14.

Grundy county at red bank.... lions qb joseph blackmon going deep.

Look at this catch by kel eddins.

Like a figure skater.

Sticks the landing.

47 yard touchdown.red bank with a 50-6 victory.

At number two, it's double deuce, mike mike baxter of chattanooga christian.

It seems he has a long touchdown run every game name for the chargers.

He took this one 65 yards for the touchdown against knox grace as ccs won 56-42.

This might be the best top play we've had all year.

Rhea county's jadden pankey takes fulton's blocked field goal all the way home.

90 yard touchdown return.

Rhea wins 14-0.

Unlike the presidential