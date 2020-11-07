Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Rudy Giuliani President Donald Trump's attorney on Saturday said the lawsuitswill be be brought on Monday as he repeated allegations — without evidence —of widespread fraud and misconduct in the Pennsylvania vote count.

DemocratJoe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of theUnited States on Saturday.


Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, returned to federal court Tuesday after a long hiatus to accuse Democrats of hatching a nationwide conspiracy..
Giuliani Is Said to Seek $20,000 a Day Payment for Trump Legal Work

 Last week, the president put the former New York mayor in charge of the court challenges to his loss in the election. Since then they have suffered nothing but..
Rudy Giuliani's conspiracy theories could be dangerous to democracy, experts say

 (CNN)Rudy Giuliani's increasingly outlandish claims of election fraud have former federal officials worried that theories peddled by the man once dubbed..
Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race. He went on to make unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania. Thousands of pro-Trump protesters assembled in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March at the weekend. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

11/17: Red and Blue

 Biden builds staff while Trump blocks transition; Sydney Barber makes history at U.S. Naval Academy
Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her state

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President..
US election: Joe Biden resisting pressure to investigate Donald Trump and his allies - report

 US President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly told advisers he wants to "move on" from Donald Trump and not have his presidency consumed by investigations of his..
After Trump, what will Biden do about Iran?

 The incoming president must decide whether to change course - but his options might be limited.
Biden picks for top White House jobs draw contrast with Trump not only on policy but also style

 Biden is filling out his West Wing even as Trump continues to dispute the results of the Nov. 3 election with lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Penn. bolsters mask, COVID test rules amid surge

 Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival. (Nov. 17)
 
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.

Pennsylvania health official announces targeted efforts to help combat COVID-19 spread

 Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced targeted efforts to stem the surge of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Anyone who visits from another state..
Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle [Video]

Trump Campaign See Election Lawsuits Fizzle

President Trump’s legal pathway challenging president-elect, Joe Biden’s victory is beginning to fizzle. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

President Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani details lawsuit he says will be filed [Video]

President Trump's legal adviser Rudy Giuliani details lawsuit he says will be filed

Rudy Giuliani gave details about the lawsuit he plans to file regarding election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

