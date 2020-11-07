Rudy Giuliani: Lawsuits will be brought on Monday

Rudy Giuliani President Donald Trump's attorney on Saturday said the lawsuitswill be be brought on Monday as he repeated allegations — without evidence —of widespread fraud and misconduct in the Pennsylvania vote count.
DemocratJoe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of theUnited States on Saturday.
Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”.
He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result.
Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race. He went on to make unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania.
Thousands of pro-Trump protesters assembled in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March at the weekend. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former opposition leader said Mr Corbynwould be readmitted, though has not yet been formally told, following ameeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National ExecutiveCommittee.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published