Chinese products struggle to find buyers this Diwali

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Shopkeepers and customers across the country are boycotting China-made products this Diwali due to ongoing border tensions.

The footfall of customers has already dropped due to COVID-19 pandemic and shopkeepers are also stocking decorative items and lights according to customers' needs.

According to one of the sellers in Lucknow, customers are demanding made in India products this festival, and are ignoring Chinese products.

Recent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley has ignited hatred among the countrymen for Chinese products.

Centre has also banned several Chinese apps.


