10 injured after cylinder explosion in Haridwar



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Haridwar City in Uttarakhand, India Farmers of Haridwar, Siliguri hail new agriculture reforms



Farmers of Uttarakhand's Haridwar and West Bengal's Siliguri hailed the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27. While speaking to ANI, a farmer in Haridwar said, "Whatever PM Modi has said, it will benefit the farmers. The bills will help the farmers." "This is the good step for the farmers. Through this bill, they broke the chain of the middlemen," another farmer said. Meanwhile, Siliguri farmers also supported the new farm laws, speaking to ANI a farmer said, "Central government has given good bills. Earlier, we used to depend on the middlemen but now we will direct sell our grains to the government or to the company." "The bills will benefit us, we thanks PM Modi for the bills, a farmer told ANI. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:51 Published on January 1, 1970

Uttarakhand State in northern India Watch: ITBP's river rafting expedition reaches Srinagar



Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Mountaineering and Skiing Institute in Uttarakhand's Auli held a river rafting and cycling expedition. ITBP rafters were seen in Alaknanda River as the expedition reached Pauri Garhwal in Srinagar. Started from November 03, expedition will conclude on November 09. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970 International Suspension Bridge opens briefly to facilitate movement at Nepal border in Uttarakhand



On November 05, International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was reopened for 3 hours for movement of people, including patients, students and labourers. People from India moved to Nepal and vice-versa during time period with approval of both Indian and Nepalese governments. Inspector 11 Vahini of Sashastra Seema Bal, Kashmir Singh said, "105 people moved from India to Nepal and 129 persons moved from Nepal to India." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970