'We did it, Joe': Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden after he wins the presidency
'We did it, Joe': Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden after he wins the presidency
Kamala Harris took to Twitter with a video of her calling Joe Biden after he gained the 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
