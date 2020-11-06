'We did it, Joe': Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden after he wins the presidency Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:09s - Published 3 minutes ago 'We did it, Joe': Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden after he wins the presidency Kamala Harris took to Twitter with a video of her calling Joe Biden after he gained the 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend