'We did it, Joe': Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden after he wins the presidency

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:09s - Published
Kamala Harris took to Twitter with a video of her calling Joe Biden after he gained the 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.


