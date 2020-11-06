Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

New Yorkers Dance and Sing 'Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye'

 The only thing missing from the streets of New York Friday night was Martha Reeves and the Vandellas ... because there was lots and lots of dancing in the..
TMZ.com

Chef Leah Cohen brings bold Southeast Asian flavor to home cooks’ kitchens

 Former Top Chef contestant Leah Cohen grew up in the U.S., but worked and lived in Southeast Asia to pursue her cooking passions. After returning she opened Pig..
CBS News

Joe Biden's Surge in Georgia Due to Black Female Vote, Activist Tamika Mallory Says

 Black voters and especially Black female voters are responsible for what looks like a clear win in Georgia for Joe Biden, so it's about time they get a little..
TMZ.com

AOC asks for record of Trump ‘sycophants’ who were complicit in his administration

 New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has asked if anyone is keeping a record of “Trump sycophants” who were “complicit” in his..
WorldNews

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

CBS News: 2020 America Decides

 "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and the CBS News election team report from our Times Square headquarters with the latest news on..
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, November 6, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" from our Election 2020 headquarters in Times Square.
CBS News

CBS News Special Report: Trump delivers remarks from the White House

 President Trump addressed the country Thursday night as voting continues across key states. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

No more 'America first': Biden vows to restore country's 'rightful place' in world [Video]

No more 'America first': Biden vows to restore country's 'rightful place' in world

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published
Joe Biden faces battle to unite divided country [Video]

Joe Biden faces battle to unite divided country

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:00Published

Foreign leaders offer well wishes to Biden after projected win

 Michael Higgins, president of Ireland, noted Kamala Harris's "historic achievement" as the first woman and first woman of color​ elected vice president.
CBS News

"It's so emotional": The crucial role of Black voters in Biden's victory

 "Joe Biden would not be here, he would not have been the Democratic nominee, without strong, deep and wide support from Black voters all across this country,"..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Crowds in New York, Washington erupt in celebration as Biden beats Trump

Crowds cheered loudly, car horns blared in the streets, and pots and pans clanged in New York and...
Brisbane Times - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers gather in Times Square to celebrate after Biden beats Trump to US presidency [Video]

New Yorkers gather in Times Square to celebrate after Biden beats Trump to US presidency

Crowds gather in New York City's Times Square to celebrate after Joe Biden topped the 270 electoral votes he needed to defeat Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States [Video]

Celebrations erupt on streets of New York after Joe Biden named next president of the United States

Cheering and celebrations erupt on the streets of New York's Upper West Side on Saturday (November 7) after Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, defeated Donald Trump.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Further footage shows New Yorkers cheering after Biden wins the presidency [Video]

Further footage shows New Yorkers cheering after Biden wins the presidency

Residents cheer in Harlem, New York, after Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidency, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published