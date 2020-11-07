Global  
 

America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.


Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Biden's victory comes 48 years to the day after his first Senate win

 President-Elect Biden was just 29 years old when he won his seat in Delaware. Nearly five decades later, he is expected to lead the nation.
CBS News
No more 'America first': Biden vows to restore country's 'rightful place' in world [Video]

No more 'America first': Biden vows to restore country's 'rightful place' in world

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published
Joe Biden faces battle to unite divided country [Video]

Joe Biden faces battle to unite divided country

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:00Published

"It's so emotional": The crucial role of Black voters in Biden's victory

 "Joe Biden would not be here, he would not have been the Democratic nominee, without strong, deep and wide support from Black voters all across this country,"..
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Warren? Progressives Line Up to Press Their Agenda on Biden

 With a Senate majority increasingly unlikely, liberal Democrats are trying to figure out how to achieve their policy goals through the White House.
NYTimes.com

AP declares Biden wins US presidential race

 The Associated Press has declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race. Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace explains how the AP made the call..
USATODAY.com

US election: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become President

 Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by..
New Zealand Herald

‘Here we go’: Sports fraternity reacts to Joe Biden’s US presidential election win


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Joe Biden has won the presidential election after edging an entire nation. Here’s what it means for LGBT+ rights

Joe Biden, the pugnacious pro-LGBT+ moderate who presented a vision of an America unified and its...
PinkNews - Published

I will be a President for all Americans: Joe Biden after winning US Presidential election

Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday said that he will be a President for all Americans - those who voted...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline



Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump [Video]

Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump

oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elected President And Vice-President Of The United States [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elected President And Vice-President Of The United States

WE DID IT!

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:01Published