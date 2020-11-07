|
America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:36s - Published
Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.
AP declares Biden wins US presidential race
The Associated Press has declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the presidential race. Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace explains how the AP made the call..
USATODAY.com
Indian Express - Published
Also reported by •Delawareonline
Joe Biden, the pugnacious pro-LGBT+ moderate who presented a vision of an America unified and its...
PinkNews - Published
Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday said that he will be a President for all Americans - those who voted...
Zee News - Published
Also reported by •Delawareonline
