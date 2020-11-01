Naxalite killed in MP's Balaghat

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s - Published
At least one Naxalite was gunned down by the police in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat.

Police acted on a tipoff that around 8-10 naxals are coming to the Malkhedi village to take ration from the villagers.

Police surrounded the village and during an encounter one naxal was killed.


