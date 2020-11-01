Naxalite killed in MP's Balaghat

Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district administration launched Sugam Swasthya scheme on November 09 to help villagers in Naxal-affected areas. Government in association with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks, will ferry patients to hospitals from villages in critical situation. Speaking on this, Dantewada District Collector Deepak Soni said, "We have tied up with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks who ferry critical patients to doctors in emergency."
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Karnataka or any other state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) runs series of horse-trading to come to power." "Confident there will be no such situation in Bihar. Situation on ground will be clear tomorrow and Mahagathbandhan will form government with thumping majority," he added.