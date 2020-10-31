Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after defeatingDonald Trump at the polls. Here is a look at how the days following electionnight played out and how Mr Biden secured victory.
England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.
