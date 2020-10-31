Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris



England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on January 1, 1970