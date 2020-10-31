Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Residents and relatives of US president-elect Joe Biden begin celebrating theresults of the US election in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

How the US election unfolded [Video]

How the US election unfolded

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after defeatingDonald Trump at the polls. Here is a look at how the days following electionnight played out and how Mr Biden secured victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 04:01Published
Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds [Video]

Donald Trump wax figure re-dressed at Madame Tussauds

Donald Trump's wax figure is re-dressed into golf attire at Madame Tussauds,London, after Joe Biden is named the winner of the US election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump Was Golfing When Joe Biden Was Declared Winner of Election

 President Trump has his head in the sand, or more accurately, the sand trap ... because he tried to distract himself from reality by hitting the links just as..
TMZ.com

US election: Will Donald Trump physically refuse to leave White House now Joe Biden has won?

 With the election result still hanging in the balance, a US media report claims President Donald Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from..
New Zealand Herald

Ballina, County Mayo Ballina, County Mayo Town in Connacht, Ireland


County Mayo County Mayo County in the Republic of Ireland


Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Stuxnet, Archbishop of Dublin, Redshirting

 First, the Stuxnet computer virus has officials asking if U.S. infrastructure is safe; Then, the sex abuse crisis in Ireland has turned the archbishop of Dublin..
CBS News
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Six Nations 2020: England win title after France beat Ireland

 England win the Six Nations title after France beat Ireland on a thrilling final day of the delayed tournament.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden’s ancestral home celebrates his victory in the US election

Locals in Joe Biden’s ancestral home are celebrating his election as President of the United...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Speaks After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency [Video]

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Speaks After Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency

Kenney addressed a rally in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:52Published
America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election [Video]

America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election

Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency [Video]

Crowd sings 'I Will Survive' in New York's Times Square after Biden wins presidency

A crowd sang "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor in New York City's Times Square after Biden-Harris secured victory in the US election on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published