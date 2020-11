Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost..

Kamala Harris took to Twitter with a video of her calling Joe Biden after he gained the 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman elected to the vice presidency. She's also the first Black woman and the first Indian-American woman who..

America reacts as Biden wins U.S. presidential election Celebrations and protests began in several U.S. cities as news broke that Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday.

Nick Rocco, a passionate Trump follower in the Democratic bastion of Massachusetts, slowly realized it wasn’t going his way.

Trump supporters gathered at state capitols in Lansing, Raleigh and elsewhere after Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election.

It's been a wild four years since Donald Trump first became US President and there's been plenty of controversy.As multiple US netowrks project that Democratic..

Joe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been..