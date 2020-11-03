Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

On the last phase of polling, an RJD supporter was shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's Purnea. The incident took place near a polling booth. According to victim's family members, some persons stabbed Beni Singh with knives, chased him and then shot him dead. Police have registered a case and investigating the matter as victim's family members are taking names of some people.
Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%. Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases. He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41. While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%. The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, President of the Plurals Party cast her vote in the final phase of Bihar Assembly elections."I have come here to take Bihar to new heights. The situation right now is really bad. We are getting support from public and will win in these elections. Our target is to achieve more and more seats," said Pushpam Priya.
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on November 05 announced that the party will support Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee in 2021 Legislative Assembly elections in the state. He said, "17 Darjeeling Municipal Corporation councillors who joined BJP in 2019, are moving back to GJM. We were with NDA for 17 years, but BJP didn't fulfil the commitments. Seeing that Mamata Banerjee fulfils the promises, we'll support her in 2021."
Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 03 demanded re-polling from Election Commission (EC) at 2 places where firing incident took place during by-polls in MP today. He said, "We got information about money being distributed in cahoots with police and administration. But voters are not for sale. We've demanded EC for re-polling at 2 places where firing took place. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration." Firing incidents were reported in Morena and Mehgaon of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.
The Election Commission informed that 53.51% voting was recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections on November 03. Election Commission official said, "The polling percentage is a dynamic function, it is still not closed. The overall percentage is 53.51% in Bihar." Election Commission Secretary General, Umesh Sinha said, "The second and the largest phase of polling in Bihar have come to a close. Election was conducted in peaceful manner across 94 assembly constituencies in 17 districts of Bihar. By-elections were also successfully held for 54 seats across 10 states of the country. The electoral exercise going on in the country is by far the largest exercise in the world to be conducted amid pandemic."
Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07. Polling officers were seen making final preparations..
Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark about the present assembly polls being his last election and said that CM Kumar should retire from Bihar..