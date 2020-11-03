Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations.

The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition.

But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot.

However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

Watch the full video for more.