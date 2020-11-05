Enormous crowd gathers outside White House after Joe Biden declared President-elect
Shortly after Joe Biden was declared President-elect, people gathered outside the White House to celebrate on November 7.
Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidencyEnthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trumpoe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race. The former vice-president..
Celebrations in Philadelphia at Biden winSupporters of Joe Biden burst into song in Philadelphia, as he wins the race for the White House.