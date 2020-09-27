As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled.

According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning, allowing Biden to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed for a Biden-Harris administration.

President Donald Trump scolded Biden on Twitter, although Biden himself did not name himself victor.

Trump has not yet conceded, saying the election is still far from over.'