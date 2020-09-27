Global  
 

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled.

According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning, allowing Biden to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed for a Biden-Harris administration.

President Donald Trump scolded Biden on Twitter, although Biden himself did not name himself victor.

Trump has not yet conceded, saying the election is still far from over.'


