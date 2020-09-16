Community Harvest Food Bank needs your help!

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 days ago

This local food bank gives so much to the community and now they need your help to replenish their selves for the holiday season.

With thanksgiving right around the corner, one local food bank is asking the community for help.fox 55's brianna dahlquist has the story.

These shelves were once filled with an assortment of healthy foods for fort wayne residents in need of a helping hand.now, carmen cumberland the executive president of community harvest food bank says they're callingon donors to help feed allen county's most vulnerable.

"just in allen county in the last nine months, 36,000 individuals are unemployed.

They're food insecure so it's our job, not just the community harvest but us as a community for us to come together to help our neighbors."thanksgiving is usually a time to gather with loved ones and express gratitude for our many blessings.

Cumberland says, the pandemic has made it nearly impossible for some families to bounce backafter losing almost everything they had.

If you don't believe her, just get in your car and see for yourself!"sometimes, we think we're having a bad day.

We're always asking for volunteers but if you can'tdo that...drive by between 9-11 because when you think you're having a bad day, it's not so bad when you see what's going on."any given saturday, these volunteers load non- perishables into over 1,300 cars.

Benjamin provost of the church of jesus christ tells us him, hunter and tyler feel it's necessaryto help in times like these."we're trying to share hope and joy.

In a darkening world that seems to be growing dimmer anddimmer.

We're trying to ignite and relight that through the hope of jesus christ."

Cumberland says what people need to realize is, that a large percentage of people that come to the food bank have been evicted.she says that people who do decide to give, should always keep this in mind.

"think about the easiest things that can be prepared.

Not only for somebody that may have theessentials of a refrigerator and oven but those that may be living in hotels right now that just need something to fill their tummies."

Cumberland says hunger doesn't discriminate and urges people to give if they're able"always remember, hunger is an essential need for everyone.

It doesn't have a face; it couldhappen to anyone.

Please help if you can."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

To volunteer or donate, log onto w-f-f-t dot come for information on how you can help support