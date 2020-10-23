Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:42s
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.'

There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses political issues.

Business Insider reports Friday's episode was a strange, 17-minute affair in which Giuliani pounded his desk making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.


