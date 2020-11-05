Global  
 

Opinion: Donald Trump Lost, And It Wasn't Because Of Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump is the first president in polling history never to have received a positive job approval rating while in office.

In exit polls Tuesday, CNN reports Americans gave Trump an approval rating of 47%.

Senior CNN commentator David Axelrod notes that as Trump blames the media and voter fraud for his loss to Joe Biden, Trump should look in the mirror, instead.


