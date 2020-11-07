'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States.
Adding on it, Chatwal said Biden is very much pro India.
He said, "Today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans.
We are so happy that Joe Biden has finally been declared President of US.
People have some feeling that he isn't India's friend, that's absolutely wrong, he is very much pro India." Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.
The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'.
President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.
