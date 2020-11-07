As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his golf club in Virginia.

According to Business Insider, Biden was named the winner after his lead in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania surpassed 30,000 votes.

Insider and its election partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected the race in the former Vice President's favor on Friday.

Not long before major networks announced that Biden was the projected winner, Trump falsely claimed victory in the election.