World Leaders Giddily Congratulate Biden, Harris On Winning Presidency

Without exception, world leaders reacted to the news of Joe Biden becoming president-elect with glee.

Heads of state from Canada, the UK, France, Ukraine, Australia, and Germany congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

According to Business Insider, the congratulatory tweets to Biden and Harris were universally conciliatory and upbeat.

It's no surprise, as Biden has been critical of President Donald Trump's approach to foreign policy.


