Biden 'Honored And Humbled', Calls For Unity

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday said he was "honored and humbled" after major networks declared him victorious in the 2020 presidential election.

The former vice president called for unity following the heated election, which President Donald Trump has refused to concede.

President-elect Joe Biden in a statement Saturday called for unity in the US after major news outlets declared he had won the 2020 election, ousting President Donald Trump.