Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal



Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Adding on it, Chatwal said Biden is very much pro India. He said, "Today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans. We are so happy that Joe Biden has finally been declared President of US. People have some feeling that he isn't India's friend, that's absolutely wrong, he is very much pro India." Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.

