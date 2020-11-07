Joe Biden, Kamala Harris: Twitter Bios Now Reflect Victories

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Biden and Harris' Twitter bios now say "President-Elect" and "Vice President-Elect of the United States," respectively.

With their victory, Biden and Harris will begin to prepare to settle into the White House against the backdrop of President Donald Trump potentially refusing to concede.

Minutes after several major news outlets projected that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would win the 2020 presidential election, the two changed their bios on Twitter to reflect their victory.

Pundits have argued that having Harris vie for this position amplifies the power of women of color.