'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:37s - Published 'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election American film director Spike Lee was spotted celebrating on a busy street in Brooklyn, New York City after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of United States on Saturday (November 7). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend