Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

American India Public Affairs Committee claims 'India-US relationship to touch new heights' after Biden's victory

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US.

He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win.

Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory [Video]

Joe Biden set to be 46th US President, supporters celebrate victory

After his victory in the state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes, Joe Biden became the President-elect of the United States on November 07. His supporter came out to celebrate his victory. They were seen singing and dancing on the street in Washington. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. He would be the oldest president of the country at the age of 78.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published
From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory [Video]

From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory

Americans in cities across the country reacted to Democrat Joe Biden becoming President of the United States, some with glee, others with defiance. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears [Video]

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pro-Trump Protests Break Out All Over U.S. in Response to Joe Biden Victory

 It was the best of times for Joe Biden supporters, and the worst of times for Donald Trump supporters -- the latter of whom are taking to the streets to protest,..
TMZ.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House [Video]

Donald Trump gets booed as he returns to White House

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House to a booing Washingtoncrowd after losing his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Powerful image captures Kamala Harris' monumental election as vice president

 Among the many social media posts documenting the moment was an illustration evoking Norman Rockwell's 1964 painting "The Problem We All Live With."
USATODAY.com

US election: Joe Biden defeats Trump, here's what happens next

  Joe Biden is now President-elect of the United States, which means he will lead the country for the next four years, with his Vice President-elect, Kamala..
New Zealand Herald

Indian Americans Indian Americans Americans of Indian birth or descent

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal [Video]

'Joe Biden is very much pro India': Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal

Indian-American Businessman Sant Chatwal on November 08 said that today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Adding on it, Chatwal said Biden is very much pro India. He said, "Today is the happiest day for all Indian-Americans. We are so happy that Joe Biden has finally been declared President of US. People have some feeling that he isn't India's friend, that's absolutely wrong, he is very much pro India." Biden now has secured a total of 273 electoral votes, as compared to President Donald Trump's 213.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory [Video]

US presidential polls: Locals in Kamala's ancestral TN village hope for her victory

Excited villagers of Thulasenthirapuram in Tiruvarur district, the ancestral village of US Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris, gathered to watch the US presidential poll results. So far, democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. "She's a big inspiration. The younger generation understands the significance of her win in the world's biggest economy," said a native. Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

'No evidence that any county is disobeying' guidance to segregate ballots received after Election Day, Pennsylvania officials say

 Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said ballots received after Election Day were being segregated, in response to a Republican emergency appeal.
USATODAY.com

US election: How Joe Biden empowered voters to win White House over Trump

 ‌ KEY POINTS• Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump and is set to become the 46th President of the US. • Biden won Pennsylvania to exceed the 270..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election [Video]

'We did the right thing!' Spike Lee celebrates on New York street after Joe Biden wins election

American film director Spike Lee was spotted celebrating on a busy street in Brooklyn, New York City after Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of United States on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Senator Chuck Schumer joins celebrations in New York City after Biden victory [Video]

Senator Chuck Schumer joins celebrations in New York City after Biden victory

New York State Senator and member of the Democratic Party, Chuck Schumer, joins crowds in Manhattan to celebrate Joe Biden's victory.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Supporters across the country took to the streets in glee as Joe Biden secures presidency [Video]

Supporters across the country took to the streets in glee as Joe Biden secures presidency

People celebrated across the country as major media networks projected Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published